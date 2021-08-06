Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives $21.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
CRIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.
CRIS stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $663.63 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.89.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 7.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,037,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 141,602 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 9.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,971,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 175,796 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,796 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,553,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 48.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 489,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.
Curis Company Profile
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.
