Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives $21.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

CRIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Curis alerts:

CRIS stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $663.63 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.89.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 45.88% and a negative net margin of 334.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Curis will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 7.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,037,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 141,602 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 9.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,971,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 175,796 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,796 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,553,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 48.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 489,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.