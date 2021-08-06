New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NFE opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.62. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $65.90.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $10,417,866.03. Also, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock worth $41,634,165 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NFE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.