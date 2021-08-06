Taylor Wimpey plc (TW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.14 on November 12th

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.14 ($0.05) per share by the homebuilder on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 171.80 ($2.24) on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 1.94 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The firm has a market cap of £6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.71.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Wimpey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 191 ($2.50).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

