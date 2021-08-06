Gold Poker 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $12,810.32 and $6.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00046742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00110419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00148111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,625.95 or 1.00195925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.74 or 0.00828025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

