Nyerium (NYEX) Trading 56.8% Higher Over Last Week

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 59.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, Nyerium has traded 56.8% higher against the dollar. Nyerium has a market capitalization of $41,098.48 and approximately $11.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Nyerium

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NYEXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.