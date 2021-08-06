STASIS EURO Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $105.05 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00057586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00017403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.16 or 0.00895665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00098020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00042509 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 88,625,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

