FIO Protocol Trading Up 17.2% Over Last Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000496 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $68.35 million and $36.18 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000126 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001343 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000989 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 771,188,647 coins and its circulating supply is 339,978,103 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

