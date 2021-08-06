Aurox (URUS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.01 Million

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Aurox coin can now be bought for $7.91 or 0.00019499 BTC on popular exchanges. Aurox has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $2.01 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aurox has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00057586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00017403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.16 or 0.00895665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00098020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00042509 BTC.

About Aurox

URUS is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

