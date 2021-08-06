Flamingo Reaches Market Cap of $77.32 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $77.32 million and $29.20 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00046742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00110419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00148111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,625.95 or 1.00195925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.74 or 0.00828025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.