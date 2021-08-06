ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.22.

ON stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,773 shares of company stock valued at $745,732 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,185,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $76,614,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,290 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $68,358,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $57,370,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

