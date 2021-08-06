Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Lifesci Capital

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Lifesci Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

LRMR opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $159.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Flynn bought 685,710 shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $5,999,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

