NOV Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 10,824 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,591% compared to the typical volume of 640 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NOV by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $834,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 109,335 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

NOV opened at $13.16 on Friday. NOV has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.31.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

