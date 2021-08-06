Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.590-$3.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.67 billion-$30.67 billion.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 88.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,631 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

