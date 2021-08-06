Comparing Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cellectis alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cellectis and Harpoon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 0 1 4 0 2.80 Harpoon Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75

Cellectis currently has a consensus price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 152.86%. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $32.88, suggesting a potential upside of 232.41%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Cellectis.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectis and Harpoon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -200.21% -36.24% -24.61% Harpoon Therapeutics -428.95% -68.36% -24.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cellectis and Harpoon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $82.46 million 7.56 -$81.07 million ($1.91) -7.18 Harpoon Therapeutics $17.44 million 18.44 -$49.91 million ($1.99) -4.97

Harpoon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellectis. Cellectis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harpoon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.5% of Cellectis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cellectis has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is also developing UCARTCS1 and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. In addition, the company produces high oleic soybean oil, other soybean products, and fiber wheat. It has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as well as a strategic research and development collaboration with Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It is also developing HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other mesothelin-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328, a product candidate in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors. The company has a discovery collaboration and license agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. to develop and commercialize products that incorporate our proprietary TriTAC platform technology together with soluble T cell receptors. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.