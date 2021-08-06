Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

Get Ondas alerts:

Shares of ONDS stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Ondas has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $264.77 million and a P/E ratio of -11.79.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ondas will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Derek Reisfield bought 5,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,771.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Ondas by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 113,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 25,094 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Ondas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ondas by 5,989.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 137,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ondas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Ondas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 8.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ondas (ONDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.