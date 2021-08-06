Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.550-$8.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $227.88.

ITW stock opened at $226.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.68. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $186.88 and a 52 week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

