Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 316 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Shares of LEN opened at $105.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

