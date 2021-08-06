Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €70.00 by Barclays

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covestro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €67.31 ($79.19).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of 1COV opened at €54.36 ($63.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.