47,433 Shares in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth $167,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 12.0% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 202,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,692 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 11.3% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at $738,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASX opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASX. Nomura lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

