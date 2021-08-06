West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $424.23

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $424.23 and last traded at $421.33, with a volume of 2892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $422.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $366.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WST. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $211,338,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,412,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,372,000 after purchasing an additional 193,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,104,236,000 after purchasing an additional 176,718 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

