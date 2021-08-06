State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $205.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.47. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

