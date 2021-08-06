Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Invests $105,000 in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Separately, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:HSRT opened at $41.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09.

