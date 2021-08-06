Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 149.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJQ stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.