Advisory Services Network LLC Has $635,000 Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 588.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $146,000.

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.88. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $41.54.

