Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,992 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 24.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $108.02 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.53.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,192 shares of company stock worth $5,080,858. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.