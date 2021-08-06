Advisory Services Network LLC Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 400.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.34 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

