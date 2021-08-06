Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,318 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $629,391,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,304,000 after buying an additional 778,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after buying an additional 682,073 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $143,609,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $369.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.67. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $369.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

