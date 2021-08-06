Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 11,540 Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Silverback Therapeutics were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $135,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $29.95 on Friday. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -2.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

