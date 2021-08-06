Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 143,071 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,071 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Atkore were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 5.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $85.21 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.04.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a return on equity of 95.14% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

