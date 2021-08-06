Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 20.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 654,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,767 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 390.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 757,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

EQX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.46.

EQX stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.