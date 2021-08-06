Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,937 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $22,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,013 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,978,000 after purchasing an additional 531,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $48.55 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.96.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

