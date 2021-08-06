Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,156 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Celanese worth $22,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $153.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $97.75 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

