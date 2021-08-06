Zymergen Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 15,079 put options on the company. This is an increase of 16,470% compared to the average daily volume of 91 put options.

ZY opened at $14.45 on Friday. Zymergen has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.30.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The company had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Zymergen will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new stake in Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $662,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $841,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,495,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,939,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZY. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

