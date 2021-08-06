Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN) Insider Alexander (Alex) Dorsch Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN) insider Alexander (Alex) Dorsch sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.30 ($5.21), for a total value of A$3,650,000.00 ($2,607,142.86).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 19.51 and a quick ratio of 19.41.
About Chalice Mining
Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Chalice Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chalice Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.