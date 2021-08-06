Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN) Insider Alexander (Alex) Dorsch Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN) insider Alexander (Alex) Dorsch sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.30 ($5.21), for a total value of A$3,650,000.00 ($2,607,142.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 19.51 and a quick ratio of 19.41.

Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties include the Julimar Nickel-Copper- platinum group element project that covers an area of approximately 2,000 square kilometers situated in Avon Region, Western Australia; and the Pyramid Hill gold project, which covers an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in Bendigo Region, Victoria.

