Insider Selling: Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Insider Sells 3,242 Shares of Stock

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) insider Nicholas Vetch sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($19.51), for a total value of £48,403.06 ($63,238.91).

Shares of BYG stock opened at GBX 1,484.08 ($19.39) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,357.02. Big Yellow Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 991.50 ($12.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,541.50 ($20.14). The company has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BYG shares. Numis Securities reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

