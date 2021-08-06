Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Trading Down 10.7% Following Weak Earnings

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s stock price dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $49.71 and last traded at $50.36. Approximately 11,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 341,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.42.

The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $166,010.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,429.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $3,214,373.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,543.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,221 shares of company stock worth $4,992,384. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 3.17.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

