Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Franklin Resources Inc Acquires 614,203 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 614,203 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $6,399,995.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

