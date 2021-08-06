Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.38.

Shares of MT opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is -32.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 500,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 364,199 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,587,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 763,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,281,000 after purchasing an additional 288,828 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

