O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) CFO Thomas Mcfall Sells 19,784 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $605.15 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $570.45.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

