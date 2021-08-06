Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Earns Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nokia from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Nokia stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia in the first quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 215,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 142,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

