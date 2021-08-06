Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,035 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $23,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $173.93 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $126.77 and a one year high of $175.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,522,746 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

