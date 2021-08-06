Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $945,000 Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $2,849,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,085,000 after acquiring an additional 152,710 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.04 and a beta of 1.95. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

