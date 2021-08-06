Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 900 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 333.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Woodward by 272.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $165,749.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $700,059.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,953. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Truist increased their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $114.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

