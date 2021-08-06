Eaton Vance Management Takes $76,000 Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,827,000 after buying an additional 2,902,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $58,486,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after buying an additional 282,100 shares in the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 665,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after buying an additional 265,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at $8,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.15. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $25,292.43. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $143,098.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,948 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

