Eaton Vance Management Acquires Shares of 325 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000.

RYT stock opened at $301.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $200.05 and a twelve month high of $301.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.29.

