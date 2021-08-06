Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 324.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $88,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Barclays raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $69.23 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.60.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $2,221,382. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

