Quantstamp Trading Up 13.2% Over Last Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Quantstamp has a market cap of $25.44 million and $503,590.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00057635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00017421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.49 or 0.00897618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00098105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00042516 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

QSP is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QSPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.