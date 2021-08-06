Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Harsco (NYSE:HSC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HSC. Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Harsco stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. Harsco has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -616.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Harsco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,151,000 after buying an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 108,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 55,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

