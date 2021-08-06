Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Harsco (NYSE:HSC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.69% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on HSC. Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Harsco stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. Harsco has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -616.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75.
In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Harsco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,151,000 after buying an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 108,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 55,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.
Harsco Company Profile
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.