Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.57 Million Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Arcosa worth $23,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACA opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.09. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

ACA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other Arcosa news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,290.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $686,765.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

