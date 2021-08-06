Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MCHP. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $149.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Microchip Technology’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

